Falcons’ Kaden Elliss, DeMarcco Hellams fined by NFL

Jets running back Breece Hall (20) tries to avoid a tackle by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55), Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on a play that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 13-8 win Sunday against the Jets, according to the NFL.

Elliss hit Jets running back Breece Hall out of bounds on the play with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Hall was fined $43,709 for an unnecessary roughness played that occurred at the 11:26 mark of the first quarter. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a concussion on the play and did not return to the game. He was cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday.

Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams was fined $4,314 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a hit with 1:46 in the first quarter against the Saints on Nov. 26.

After a 4-yard run by Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Hellams was called for taunting.

Players may appeal their fines.

