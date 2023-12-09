Falcons’ Kaden Elliss, DeMarcco Hellams fined by NFL

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on a play that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 13-8 win Sunday against the Jets, according to the NFL.

Elliss hit Jets running back Breece Hall out of bounds on the play with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Hall was fined $43,709 for an unnecessary roughness played that occurred at the 11:26 mark of the first quarter. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a concussion on the play and did not return to the game. He was cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday.