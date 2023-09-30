Falcons elevate Timmy Horne from practice squad

LONDON - The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Timmy Horne to the active roster on Saturday.
The standard practice squad elevation makes Horne eligible for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
