Falcons elevate Timmy Horne from practice squad

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
29 minutes ago
LONDON - The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Timmy Horne to the active roster on Saturday.

The standard practice squad elevation makes Horne eligible for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

