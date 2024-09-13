Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, started at nose tackle for the Falcons. He played 31 defensive snaps (46%). He had a tackle and a quarterback hit.

King was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. He played two defensive snaps and seven on special teams, and had a tackle.

Goldman, 30, was drafted in the second round (39th overall) by the Bears in the 2015 NFL draft. He has 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 176 tackles over his career. He had played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts before Sunday.

Goldman made it to training camp this season. For the third consecutive offseason, the Falcons signed Goldman. He did not report in 2022 and 2023 for personal reasons.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and vice president of football operations/director of player personnel Ryan Pace kept going after Goldman. He was in Pace’s first draft class for the Bears in 2015, when he was their general manager. Also, defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was hired by the Falcons this offseason. He was Goldman’s position coach from 2015-19 with the Bears.

Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list July 29, 2023 after ending his second comeback. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before the 2022 season and retired without playing a game.

But Goldman is back now.

“It felt great to just play,” Goldman said. “It was a tough game. It was the perfect game to come back to. It was a physical game. Yeah, it felt good.”

Goldman didn’t get overly emotional during his return.

“The emotional part came in the fourth-and-shorts,” Goldman said. “The key plays at the end of the game. I just tried to keep a level head, period. It was cool though.”

Goldman was working inside alongside of defensive tackles David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett.

“It was just communication as far as knowing what to expect as far as the backfield sets and stuff like that,” Goldman said. “We talked throughout the game.”

With the personal issues either settle or in a better place, Goldman could concentrate on football.

“It was just staying in shape,” Goldman said. “Just being keyed in on football and what it entails. But, that was about it.”

Goldman believes the defense, which held the Steelers out of the end zone, can improve.

“That’s a thing we can build on as a defense,” Goldman said. “Take it to the next game, play hard and play assignment football.”

King, 20, is 6-3 and 200 pounds and was a former starter with the Packers from 2017-21. He was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) in 2017.

King elected to sit out the 2022 season to get healthy, but he suffered an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the 2023 season. He had played in 51 NFL games and made 42 starts.

King had a rough ending to his injury-plagued stay in Green Bay. He missed 29 of a possible 80 games because of an assortment of injuries: hamstring, groin, shoulder, quadricep, Achilles, back, concussion and hip.

“It felt real good,” King said. “When they told me I was going to be up, I was always ready to go regardless of the situation. They called a play when I was out there and decided to go out there and help my team.”

King went back down to the practice squad, but will prepare for his next game-day promotion.

“That’s why I’m here, I’m always ready,” King said.

King is working with Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray, who was with the Packers in 2020 and 2021 before joining the Falcons in 2022. Also, King played at the University of Washington from 2013-16 when Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was the defensive backs coach (2014-15) and co-defensive coordinator (2016).

“Coach (Gray), he’s the man,” King said. “He’s taught me a lot. I’m still learning from him. Glad to be back in the room with him.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris was generally pleased with Goldman’s play.

“Eddie had a significant play in our run defense going out there really getting stout for us playing in the middle of the defense,” Morris said. “He got the one penalty for the defensive holding. He played really well when it comes to those things. He’s got some technique things that we can clean up and get better.”

The Falcons rotated six linemen against the Steelers and that helped to keep Goldman fresh.

King had a smaller role in the nickel defense and on special teams.

“Kevin King was able to come in in our (nickel) package for the little bit we were able to do for those two plays and two minute and really be a contributor in those moments,” Morris said. “He was able to jump right into the special teams and contribute.”

Both could continue to have roles with the team.

“So, I’m really happy for those guys and the ability to get those guys back for us was big and huge,” Morris said.