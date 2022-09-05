Falcons’ Drake London returned to practice

The Falcons did place linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder surgery) and nickel back Isaiah Oliver (knee surgery) on injured reserve last week.

“Because we didn’t feel like they were ready, very simple,” Smith said. “Both of them are ramping up and coming off of offseason surgeries. Thought there were some mental hurdles they cleared, but I didn’t feel that they were 100%.”

Jones came off the physically-unable-to-perform list, while Oliver practiced during training camp and played in the final exhibition game.

“We thought it expedited (Oliver’s) return by practicing,” Smith said. “We had to make a decision as an organization and talking with the player and medically, they are not quite at 100% yet.”

The Falcons also placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), left guard Jalen Mayfield (lower back) and tight end John FitzPatrick (undisclosed) on injured reserve last week.

Long snapper Beau Brinkley (Achilles) and nose tackle Vincent Taylor (Achilles) already were on injured reserve.

The Bow Tie Chronicles