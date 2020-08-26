Falcons discuss social action after Blake shooting

The Falcons, who have a social justice committee, have watched and have been discussing the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“We did get a chance to visit on it before practice (on Tuesday),” Falcons coach Dan Quinn. said.
They asked how many of the players had seen the video. Some had, others had not. Later around 4:30 p.m. the team met again.
“We discussed this is why we have to make some changes and be a part of that,” Quinn said. “Policies need to change. To do that, we talked about the power of the election. For the policies to change, things need to change. That’s what we discussed.”
Free safety Damontae Kazee didn’t have any thoughts on the Lions not practicing yesterday in protest of the shooting.
“We’ve been talking about it, all of as a group, trying to see what we can do as a whole football team and organization to help out with everything,” Kazee said.
