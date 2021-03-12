X

A look at the Falcons’ depth chart headed into free agency

Atlanta Falcons have nearly a dozen free agents on defense following the 2020 season.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons have 17 offensive players, 21 defensive players and five specialists under contract for a total of 43 players heading into free agency, which is set to start on Wednesday.

Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like heading into free agency:

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake

LT 70 Jake Matthews

LG 66 Willie Wright

C 61 Matt Hennessy

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 72 Willie Beavers

TE 81 Hayden Hurst,

WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch

WR 18 Calvin Ridley

QB 2 Matt Ryan

HB 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DE 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton

DE 56 Dante Fowler

LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker

RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 42 Delrick Abrahms

FS 39 T.J. Green

SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter. Dom Maggio

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo

KR 14 Chris Rowland

PR 14 Chris Rowland

