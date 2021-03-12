A look at the Falcons’ depth chart headed into free agency

The Falcons have 17 offensive players, 21 defensive players and five specialists under contract for a total of 43 players heading into free agency, which is set to start on Wednesday.
Here’s what the Falcons’ depth chart looks like heading into free agency:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 66 Willie Wright
C 61 Matt Hennessy
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 72 Willie Beavers
TE 81 Hayden Hurst,
WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch
WR 18 Calvin Ridley
QB 2 Matt Ryan
HB 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton
DE 56 Dante Fowler
LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 42 Delrick Abrahms
FS 39 T.J. Green
SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter. Dom Maggio
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 14 Chris Rowland
PR 14 Chris Rowland
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)
