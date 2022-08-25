Falcons’ Deion Jones: ‘Mentally, with any injury, it’s kind of rough’

Here’s what Jones had to say to the Atlanta media Wednesday:

On how he’s doing: “(I’m) doing good. Happy to be back out with my team. Finally getting back into it.”

On how tough was the road to recovery from shoulder surgery: “I guess recovery is tough on everybody mentally and physically. We are just taking it one day at a time, getting back into it. I have people around me. Team. Keeping me encouraged. It was all good.”

On competing for his old starting spot: “Every year, I come in and compete for my spot. Every year, we come in and we compete for our spots. So, I’m cool with it. It is what it is.”

On if he thought he’d be back with the Falcons: “I had no question about me being back here. I figured I’d was going to be back here. I was just getting my mindset ready and my body ready to come back.”

On the unsubstantiated trade rumors: “To be honest, I didn’t even see them. I don’t really be on social media during the offseason. But, yeah, I would have known something if it was something serious. (Falcons coach Arthur Smith) would have called me. My agent (Drew Rosenhaus) would have called me. So, other than that, I was just locked in getting my body back.”

On continuing to learn the defense: “Just staying locked in on the installs, keeping my iPad open. When they had an install, I was in there going over the same routine. Just staying fresh on the plays.”

Explore Trevor Lawrence briefly back in Georgia before beginning second NFL season

On Foye Oluokun’s big contract with Jacksonville: “Foye was an awesome teammate. He went off to Jacksonville, and he got exactly what he deserves. That’s just a product of his hard work, and I’m proud of him. I can’t wait to see what he does (in Jacksonville). I know for sure that they got a great player, great teammate, and that’s just the type of person Foye is.”

On how smart Oluokun is on the field: “He takes that same mentality that he took to apply himself in school and applies it on the field. It pays big dividends for him. It works for him.”

On when he had shoulder surgery: “It was like a wear-and-tear thing. Finally, just got it done. Feeling healthy. Like I said, ready to get back with my team.”

On when he had the surgery: “Offseason ... early. Like I said, just working back into the process.”

On if it was scoped: “It was a little cleanup.”

On how much it affected his play last year: “It has its up and downs, playing injured, but it’s cool. I can’t use that as an excuse.”

On how he views himself as a 3-4 linebacker: “To be honest, I’m learning all of the spots at linebacker right now. I’m just being prepared. The more you can do, and wherever I fall is where I fall.”

On if he’s asked to play special teams: “I’m perfectly fine.”

On his comfort level with the 3-4 defense: “I definitely have a better outlook on the defense this year, I had a chance to look back and figure out where I could help and where I could get better. And just being honest with myself and having a new outlook this season for getting it in, pick up where I left off.”

On what he learned from looking back on his first season in the 3-4: “More just like working in more space on the sidelines. Being outside of the formations it’s a little different feel than being in the middle. That was basically the angles, the adjustments. I feel like I’m pretty good with that; something that I worked on during the offseason. Just coming back and getting back at it.”

More on competing for his job: “I really feel like I’ve been doing that every year, just working for my spot. I always come in and compete. And, I mean, it just feels normal. Like another day at work.”

On what his mindset has been like: “Mentally, with any injury, it’s kind of rough. But moving forward and getting healthier, I started feeling more confident and feeling better and eager to come back out here and play.”

On getting married over the offseason: “Oh, that was awesome. I enjoyed every bit of it. And I got a wonderful wife. Like I said, just constantly doing great things over (the) offseason and feeling better about myself. Just ready to move forward into the season.”

On how it felt to return to practice: “Awesome, I (couldn’t) wait to get back out here. Feel the energy, fly around with my teammates, hear them talking, you know just the little things in ball that we kind of take for granted. Getting back out here and just being in (the) atmosphere was great.”

On if he’d get back before the end of camp: “I mean, I was just taking it one day at a time. I had hopes on getting back soon. And, I mean, I feel like this is a great timing.”

On a lot of new faces on the team: “Oh, while I was up there on the side, I got to learn a lot of new faces. ... As soon as I came on campus, just learning everybody one day at a time. Trying to figure out where they are from. Who they are, and it’s still the process. Still kind of like missing a couple of names, but I feel like I’m on the right path to getting to learn my teammates moving forward to the season.”

On if he wanted to hit somebody to test out his shoulder: “I couldn’t wait for that play. I was hoping it happened early. It happened today. It happened a couple of times. Just knocking a little rust off and getting back into the groove of things and having fun doing what I do.”

On coming back with the joint practice: “Oh, that was fun. I missed the first one with the Jets. And I’m glad I got to get one. This is my second year doing the joint practices. I definitely wanted to get another one under my belt.”

On what he liked about it: “New faces to compete with. New scheme. Just constantly crafting and not seeing the same thing every day.”

On if he hopes to play in the exhibition finale: “We’ll see. Just taking it a day at a time working and progressing.”

On how close he is to 100%: “I’m close. ... It’s just the process of getting back into the groove ... just shaking rust off.”

On if he added some muscle: “I thought I did that every offseason. Yeah, I think it’s just the other arm filling out a little bit more and me feeling healthier. Just ready to get back to ball.”

On his contract situation, staying here while others received contract extensions: “I am very excited for those guys. Anytime someone gets paid or (there is) another opportunity, that’s always a plus in my book. I feel like once we are here and we ball together, we are ball brothers for life. If I see them on the other side or wherever, it’s still love.”

On his thoughts on the defense so far: “I just like the way we’re growing as a defense. Last year, (defensive coordinator) Dean (Pees) added a couple new things. I’ve been watching them how they play out. I’m really excited to get in there and start using these tools, getting better with this and progressing with the defense. Just getting better.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles