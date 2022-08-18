ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Deion Jones close to returning from PUP list

Falcons former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, is close to returning.

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, is close to returning.

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, is close to returning.

Jones, who had offseason shoulder surgery, was seen on the practice fields for the first time since the start of training camp.

“Yeah, I’m getting close,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked about Jones earlier in the week before the practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We have him every day working. I don’t get (into) predictions, and I’m not a doctor, but every day he’s working,” Smith said.

Smith has refused to put a timetable on Jones’ potential return.

Jones had one of the four big contracts that general manager Terry Fontenot cited at the NFL scouting combine. They have made three moves – but not with Jones.

After losing the Deshaun Watson derby, the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts and took on a $40.5 million dead salary-cap hit. The Falcons extended left tackle Jake Matthews and defensive end Grady Jarrett’s contracts to lower their salary-cap numbers for 2022.

Jones’ deal has not been touched, and he now has the highest salary-cap number on the team, at $20 million for the 2022 season. The Falcons also guaranteed Jones’ 2022 salary of $9.6 million. He has two years left on his contract, with a base salary of $11.9 million in 2023 with a cap number of $18.4 million.

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency and drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round (58th overall). The Falcons also signed veteran Nick Kwiatkoski.

Evans and Mykal Walker have been working with the first-team defense and started together in the exhibition opener against the Lions.

Jones and Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles with 192 last season and signed with Jacksonville in free agency, were the starters last season on a defense that finished ranked 27th in the league. Jones had 137 tackles last season, but his spot in the lineup is not guaranteed.

“All we’re trying to do here is get the right guys,” Smith said before the start of camp. “It’s competitive. And that’s the nature of the NFL. And so that (group), however, it shakes out. I’ve said this many times, and it’s no secret there, there is open competition.”

Walker played 193 defensive snaps (17%) last season and 385 defensive snaps (36%) as a rookie.

Evans was taken 22nd overall in the 2018 draft. After 50 starts over 59 games, the Titans didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
Browns QB Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
23m ago
With their core, Braves should be winning for a long time
20h ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
1h ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
1h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Timothy Horne, Dee Alford battling for roster spots
59m ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
1h ago
Falcons move on from two undrafted rookies
22h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
23h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top