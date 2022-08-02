ajc logo
Falcons defensive lineman Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) before a game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) before a game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons nose tackle Vincent Taylor suffered a ruptured Achilles early in practice, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday.

Taylor, 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, was expected to contend for the starting nose tackle spot. He will be out indefinitely.

“We haven’t made a transaction yet, but we will at some point,” Smith said.

The Falcons have some depth at the nose tackle position.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in there,” Smith said of the defensive tackle group. “We’ve got 10 guys right now in camp. We were heavy at (defensive) tackle. We were at 11. Now, we’re at 10. Those guys are competing. ... Some of those guys are starting to flash. We’ll see if they can stack days.”

Taylor, who was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017, spent most of last season on injured reserve (ankle) with the Texans. He was signed to a one-year contract in April.

Taylor, who played at Oklahoma State, has played in 40 NFL games and made two starts.

