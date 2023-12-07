Falcons’ defensive line make strides with Grady Jarrett down

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Well, you see them getting in sync better and better,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “When those guys are rolling, at the end of the day, you can have the best scheme, but it’s going to come down to some of the fundamentals. Guys that are heavy-handed, they can play with good technique and good leverage.”

Defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle David Onyemata are leading the charge.

“You may think you have Calais Campbell doubled, but Calais is a grown man out there,” Smith said. “He makes it hard to run … on him. Then, David is as good as anybody. It will never show up in the stat sheet. I don’t know what his advanced grades are from the outside, but I know this: You ask any coach or player in this league, that guy is a real dude inside.”

Street has started the past four games and has 11 tackles and three tackles for loss. The Falcons picked up Street and seventh-round draft pick from the Eagles for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

“Kentavius Street has done a really nice job,” Smith said.

Street was buried on the bench in Philadelphia behind their talented defensive line.

“Those are the underrated moves because we have a lot of confidence,” Smith said. “Thankfully, you get a team like Philly that’s really good to work with. You help each other out. It doesn’t have to be a zero-sum trade.”

Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen knew Street from recruiting him out of high school to N.C. State.

“He came over and stepped right in,” Nielsen said. “He’s playing very strong at the point of attack. Kentavius has excellent speed and burst. You can see him making some plays outside of the box.

“That’s helped us. He made a play last week on a toss (sweep), and he’s a pretty good pass rusher. Getting him in the lineup has helped our defense for sure.”

Graham, who was a starter last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in Game 11, is rounding back into form.

“You see him every week getting more confident,” Smith said. “LaCale London – all of these guys that have played a part (are) stepping up. Huggins, and then Bud (Dupree). ... I thought Zo (Lorenzo Carter) played really well (against the Jets) on Sunday.”

Smith also said that Arnold Ebiketie and rookie Zach Harrison also continue to improve.

“They’re playing well together,” Smith said of the defensive line.

The Falcons have 26 sacks, which ranks tied for 26th in the NFL with Jacksonville.

The Ravens lead the league with 47 sacks. The Ravens hired former Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith as their pass-rush specialist this offseason.

Campbell, who entered the season with 99 career sacks, has three sacks.

Ebiketie leads the team with 5.5 sacks. Dupree has five sacks. Onyemata has 3.5 sacks.

Smith said the Falcons are pleased with Campbell’s play and that the 37-year old veteran has exceeded expectations.

“Because you don’t know somebody – you see them, everybody knows each other – but until you work with somebody, you don’t really know anything about them,” Smith said. “Everybody has their opinions. Obviously, your interaction with the player when you’re trying to sign them or recruit them, but until you really live with somebody and deal with them day-to-day, he’s by far exceeded my expectation.”

In addition to his play, Campbell has provided the younger players with guidance as they try to compete for the division title and end the streak of five consecutive losing seasons.

“One of the better leaders I’ve been around,” Smith said. “What he does at his age and how hard he plays and how physical he is, is (very) impressive. It’s one of the more impressive things you watch week-in and week-out.”

Campbell signed a one-year, $7 million deal and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

“I think it’s rare,” Smith said. “There are guys like him around the league that they’re just rare, but it has to be the right guy. There are a lot of players that if they can’t still produce, I don’t care how great of a guy you are, sometimes the impact is not going to be as significant.”

Campbell still is producing.

“When you’re still playing like he is and the wisdom he brings and the things he does that nobody ever sees or talks about, that’s what I have such a great appreciation for,” Smith said.

