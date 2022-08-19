Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson has knee surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Falcons were hoping that defensive ends Marlon Davidson or Taquon Graham would step forward opposite of Grady Jarrett and help provide an interior push to their pass rush.
Graham now has the inside track as Davidson had his knee scoped on Thursday, according to his representatives.
Davidson, who was a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2020, did not practice on Thursday and has been out for about a week. He’s expected to miss the rest of the exhibition season.
Davidson had left knee surgery after his 2020 rookie season.
Last season, he had injuries too. In the third game of the season, Davidson suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. He missed the games against Washington on Oct. 3 and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. After the bye week, he returned against Miami on Oct. 24.
He played eight games in 2020 and 11 games last season, with one start.
