ajc logo
X

Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson has knee surgery

Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) tries to bring down Saints running back Alvin Kamara on January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. JASON GETZ / THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) tries to bring down Saints running back Alvin Kamara on January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. JASON GETZ / THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Falcons were hoping that defensive ends Marlon Davidson or Taquon Graham would step forward opposite of Grady Jarrett and help provide an interior push to their pass rush.

Graham now has the inside track as Davidson had his knee scoped on Thursday, according to his representatives.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Falcons

Davidson, who was a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2020, did not practice on Thursday and has been out for about a week. He’s expected to miss the rest of the exhibition season.

Davidson had left knee surgery after his 2020 rookie season.

Last season, he had injuries too. In the third game of the season, Davidson suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Sept. 26. He missed the games against Washington on Oct. 3 and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. After the bye week, he returned against Miami on Oct. 24.

He played eight games in 2020 and 11 games last season, with one start.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice6h ago
Arthur Smith’s narrative for Falcons: ‘Doing things the right way’
7h ago
Browns QB Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
7h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
4h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
4h ago
Falcons’ Deion Jones close to returning from PUP list
8h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Timothy Horne, Dee Alford battling for roster spots
8h ago
Falcons’ Deion Jones close to returning from PUP list
8h ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
9h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
8h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top