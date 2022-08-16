ajc logo
Falcons’ Dee Alford keeps making plays

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford pulls away from Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton after making an interception Friday night in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford pulls away from Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton after making an interception Friday night in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford helped his bid to make the team with an interception and eight tackles in the 27-23 win over the Lions on Friday.

“It felt great,” Alford said after the practice Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I’m one of those guys who works so hard. It was a great feeling to get out in front of your fans, families and teammates and make plays when they come your way.”

Alford, who played at Spalding High and is from Griffin, was an all-star in the Canadian Football League.

Alford, who played at Spalding High and is from Griffin, was an all-star in the Canadian Football League.

Alford, a former Winnipeg Blue Bomber who played at Tusculum (2016-19), was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January. Alford helped the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup last season.

“Basically, I look at it as the same every day,” Alford said. “I come to practice, put my head down and work hard. I want to show them that I’m capable of being a playmaker for this organization.”

Alford continues to show up around the ball. He raced back in the secondary in Monday’s practice and batted away a deep Desmond Ridder pass that was intended for wide receiver Tyshaun James.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

