Falcons’ Dean Pees to call defense from sidelines this season

FLOWERY BRANCH – With the goal of improving the flow of information, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees plans to call the defensive signals from the sideline this season.
Last season, Pees called the defense from the press-box level.
“I did both at New England,” Pees said Thursday. “I did both in Baltimore. I was up at Tennessee. But here I was up last year.”
The Falcons tested their system in the exhibition games.
“It really has to do with the information that you can receive from upstairs,” Pees said. “If you can get good quick information, you’d like to be down because you can talk to the players quicker and as they’re coming off the field, and you’re kind of into the game a little bit down there.”
The Falcons ranked 26th in the NFL in yards allowed last season. They have retooled the defense and have nine new starters.
“It’s just as good upstairs,” Pees said. “It’s 50/50. It is calmer up there. You don’t have everybody talking and yelling. You can’t really hear the fans. So, it’s pretty quiet.”
But with limited time to get in calls, he wanted to be on the sideline.
“It really all was based on information,” Pees said. “You’ve got to get information fast. If you’re on the sideline, you got to get it and get it out. I mean, you got basically 10 seconds to make a call, sometimes not even that.
“So, if you’re not getting information fast, you got to do it upstairs because then you can see everything. You aren’t listening to anything else. And you can make the call faster.”
Under construction: Falcons season preview
Year 2: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith rebuilding the Falcons’ foundation
Cunningham: Here’s how Falcons season will play out
Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
Jarrett, Walker and Terrell are centerpieces of Falcons’ rebuilt defense
Dave Ragone’s fingerprints all over revamped Falcons offense
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts working on his blocking, golf game
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota ‘grateful’ for opportunity to revive his career
Falcons’ 3 key players in 2022
NFC South preview: A division of change, intrigue and the GOAT
The Falcons will have three assistants upstairs, and they will send information to Pees.
“So, we tried it in the (exhibition games) to see because we got a couple new guys up there, and so it went great,” Pees said. “I really feel comfortable with it.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com