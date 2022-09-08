Falcons’ Dean Pees to call defense from sidelines this season

The Falcons ranked 26th in the NFL in yards allowed last season. They have retooled the defense and have nine new starters.

“It’s just as good upstairs,” Pees said. “It’s 50/50. It is calmer up there. You don’t have everybody talking and yelling. You can’t really hear the fans. So, it’s pretty quiet.”

But with limited time to get in calls, he wanted to be on the sideline.

“It really all was based on information,” Pees said. “You’ve got to get information fast. If you’re on the sideline, you got to get it and get it out. I mean, you got basically 10 seconds to make a call, sometimes not even that.

“So, if you’re not getting information fast, you got to do it upstairs because then you can see everything. You aren’t listening to anything else. And you can make the call faster.”

The Falcons will have three assistants upstairs, and they will send information to Pees.

“So, we tried it in the (exhibition games) to see because we got a couple new guys up there, and so it went great,” Pees said. “I really feel comfortable with it.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD