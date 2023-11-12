Falcons’ David Onyemata out with an ankle injury

Onyemata, who was signed to a four-year $35 million deal in free agency, has started the first nine game of the season.

Onyemata has 39 tackles and was tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. He also has 12 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The middle of the Falcons defense will be weaker without Onyemata, who had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the 31-28 loss to Minnesota. Also, Grady Jackson was lost for the rest of season after suffering a knee injury against the Titans on Oct. 29.

Kentavius Street, who was acquired in a trade with the Eagles on Oct. 30, took over for Jackson in the Vikings game. Ta’Quon Graham and Albert Huggins are the top candidates to pick up Onyemata’s snaps.

Also, the Falcons promoted Timothy Horne from the practice squad on Saturday.

