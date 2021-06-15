Falcons’ Darby signed his four-year rookie contract

Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby, a sixth-round pick (187th overall out of Arizona State), signed his four-year rookie contract, which is slotted to be worth $3.7 million, Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.
Darby attended the offseason program and minicamp. He worked outside and in the slot for the Falcons.
Here’s a look at Darby’s draft bio:
Sixth round (187th overall) – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State
Height: 6-foot Weight: 201 Arms: 31-¾ Hands: 9 ⅜ Bench Press: 225 pounds 19 times Vertical: 34-½ 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.61 3-cone drill: 7.15
Overview: Playing behind N’Keal Harry (2018) and Brandon Aiyuk (2019) in back-to-back seasons, Darby was set to become Arizona State’s top receiving option in 2020. However, a rib injury combined with a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Darby to appear in only three games. He finished the season with six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, playing opposite of Aiyuk, Darby totaled 616 receiving yards and eight scores. Darby, a 24-year-old rookie, showed great separation and ball-tracking during his time with the Sun Devils. He likely will be an outside receiver who contributes early on special teams with the Falcons.