Falcons’ Darby signed his four-year rookie contract

Falcons rookie wide receiver Frank Darby (out of Arizona State) catches a pass during organize team activities (OTAs) Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the team training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Falcons | 30 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby, a sixth-round pick (187th overall out of Arizona State), signed his four-year rookie contract, which is slotted to be worth $3.7 million, Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.

Darby attended the offseason program and minicamp. He worked outside and in the slot for the Falcons.

Here’s a look at Darby’s draft bio:

Sixth round (187th overall) – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Height: 6-foot Weight: 201 Arms: 31-¾ Hands: 9 ⅜ Bench Press: 225 pounds 19 times Vertical: 34-½ 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.61 3-cone drill: 7.15

Overview: Playing behind N’Keal Harry (2018) and Brandon Aiyuk (2019) in back-to-back seasons, Darby was set to become Arizona State’s top receiving option in 2020. However, a rib injury combined with a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Darby to appear in only three games. He finished the season with six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, playing opposite of Aiyuk, Darby totaled 616 receiving yards and eight scores. Darby, a 24-year-old rookie, showed great separation and ball-tracking during his time with the Sun Devils. He likely will be an outside receiver who contributes early on special teams with the Falcons.

Wide receiver Frank Darby will make it his job to be team motivator, it's what he did at Arizona State.

