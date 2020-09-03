Falcons cut tight end Khari Lee

Tight end Khari Lee was released by the Falcons after reaching an injury settlement Thursday.
Lee, who last played In the XFL, was in a battle for the third tight end position behind Hayden Hurst and Luke Stocker. He was injured recently and was working with the training staff.
The Falcons must cut the roster from 79 to 53 by the league-mandated deadline of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lee, 28, who played at Bowie State, was signed as an undrafted free agent by Houston in 2015.
Lee is 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds and has spent time with Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo. He has played in 34 NFL games and made seven starts.
Lee was a member of the XFL’s D.C. Defenders. He caught eight passes for 91 yards, including two touchdowns, in five games.
