Falcons counting on a rebound for Kyle Pitts in 2024 season

The Falcons clearly believe that Pitts’ knee injury that he sustained in 2022 still was a factor during the 2023 season. He was not listed with any new injuries.

“But now, he’s healthy,” Fontenot said. “He can have a healthy offseason. We are very excited about our new tight ends coach, coach (Kevin) Koger, and obviously Zac Robinson our offensive coordinator, we’re very excited about them.”

The Falcons are hoping that Pitts can revert to his rookie season, when he made the Pro Bowl.

“They are going to get the most out of the players in this building,” Fontenot said of the new offensive coaches. “We know that Kyle is going to put in the work and get the most of himself. We’re going to continue to add, but we are very excited about Kyle having a great offseason and having a great year.”

