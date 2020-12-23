Falcons could get Allen back for Chiefs; Julio Jones working with trainers

Falcons starting free safety Ricardo Allen, who missed the last two games, could be available when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Falcons were down Allen and three cornerbacks in the fourth quarter against the Bucs, when Tom Brady tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass for the victory.
“There were a bunch of guys out there today at the walk-through,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday. “We’ve got Rico Allen coming back. Hopefully, he can clear and do all the stuff he needs to do this week in order to play the football game. I’d be fired up to get him. Isaiah (Oliver) wasn’t a serious issue (cramps), so we’ll have a chance to get him back.”
Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (illness) left the game early and starting right cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) did not play.
“I’m not sure about some of the other guys,” Morris said. “We’ll get a feel for Dennard and some of the other guys in our secondary.”
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was set to work with the trainers.
“We’ll get a feel for where he is a little bit better (Thursday) and Friday,” Morris said. “We’ll give him a chance to come in Saturday, we always give him a chance up until the last minute. This week, he’s a little bit closer so we’ll get a chance to see where he can go.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
