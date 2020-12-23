Falcons could get Allen back for Chiefs; Julio Jones working with trainers

The Falcons were down Allen and three cornerbacks in the fourth quarter against the Bucs, when Tom Brady tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass for the victory.

“There were a bunch of guys out there today at the walk-through,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday. “We’ve got Rico Allen coming back. Hopefully, he can clear and do all the stuff he needs to do this week in order to play the football game. I’d be fired up to get him. Isaiah (Oliver) wasn’t a serious issue (cramps), so we’ll have a chance to get him back.”