Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson wins local PFWA 2021 ‘Good Guy’ award

ABOUT THE PFWA: The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams on a daily basis.

Lindsay Jones, of The Athletic, is the organization’s president for the 2021-202 seasons and the organization’s 30th president. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the 26th president (2013-2015) and the first African American to hold the position. Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated is the PFWA’s first vice-president, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is the second vice-president and Mike Sando of The Athletic is the secretary-treasurer. At-large board members include USA Today’s Mike Jones, ESPN.com’s Jeff Legwold, The Athletic’s Dan Pompei and ProFootballTalk.com’s Charean Williams.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN’s Atlanta Falcons/NFL/Boxing/MMA/Madden writer, is the current president of the local chapter.

NATIONAL GOOD GUY AWARD WINNERS (To a NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job): 2005 – Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers); 2006 – Tiki Barber (New York Giants); 2007 – LaDainian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers); 2008 – Brett Favre (Green Bay Packers); 2009 – Kurt Warner (Arizona Cardinals); 2010 – Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints); 2011 – Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers); 2012 – Tim Tebow (Denver Broncos); 2013 – Tony Gonzalez (Atlanta Falcons). 2014 – Russell Wilson, Seattle. 2015 – Richard Sherman, Seattel. 2016 – Thomas Davis, Carolina. 2017 – Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona. 2018 – Chris Long, Philadelphia. 2019 – Chris Long, Philadelphia. 2020 – Eli Manning, New York Giants.

FALCONS GOOD GUY AWARD WINNERS: 2011 – Roddy White; 2012 – Thomas DeCoud; 2013 – William Moore. 2014 – Paul Worrilow; 2015 – Julio Jones. 2016 – Dwight Freeney. 2017 – Ricardo Allen. 2018 – Brooks Reed. 2019 – Grady Jarrett. 2020 – Foye Oluokun. 2021 – Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson has been named the PFWA Atlanta chapter’s Good Guy award winner for the 2021 season. The award is given to someone whose qualities & professional style help writers do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/fGqsxag5VQ — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 10, 2022

The Bow Tie Chronicles