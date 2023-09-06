Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge return to practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith noted Aug. 16 that Patterson would miss several weeks with a “soft tissue” injury. Smith has used that designation for one player’s hamstring injury and another’s hip flexor.

Patterson, 32, is set to play his third season with the Falcons. Smith created a new position for him called the “Joker” this season. Patterson lined up mostly at running back last season and spent time there and at wide receiver in 2021.

Hodge sustained his injury in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals in the second exhibition game Aug. 18.

