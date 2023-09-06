Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson, KhaDarel Hodge return to practice Wednesday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
29 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith noted Aug. 16 that Patterson would miss several weeks with a “soft tissue” injury. Smith has used that designation for one player’s hamstring injury and another’s hip flexor.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Patterson, 32, is set to play his third season with the Falcons. Smith created a new position for him called the “Joker” this season. Patterson lined up mostly at running back last season and spent time there and at wide receiver in 2021.

Hodge sustained his injury in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals in the second exhibition game Aug. 18.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
Fulton judge sounds skeptical of trying all 19 Trump defendants together1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp seeks disaster declaration after Idalia pummels South Georgia
34m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Prosecutor says Trump racketeering trial would take four months
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County inmate dies at Grady days after being found unresponsive
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County inmate dies at Grady days after being found unresponsive
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta college lifts temporary mask mandate that sparked off-campus outcry
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Falcons have a secret weapon to prepare for Bryce Young
14m ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ready to address his skeptics
1h ago
Falcons injury report: Cornerback Jeff Okudah is getting closer
3h ago
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top