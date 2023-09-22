Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson hopes to make 2023 debut vs. Lions

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

48 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who has a thigh injury, returned to practice Friday after missing a day.

He officially was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, which is set for 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

Patterson has been on three-week ramp-up to return to play. Before Game 1, he was limited in practice and did not play. Before Game 2, he fully participated in practice, but was inactive Sunday against the Packers.

Patterson said he didn’t suffer a setback that led him to miss Thursday’s practice.

“I just had to take a rest,” Patterson said Friday. “I’m old. I can’t be out there each and every day like them young guys. My body (doesn’t) heal the same (anymore). Everything is good though.”

Running backs Tyler Allgeier and rookie Bijan Robinson have carried the rushing load over the first two games.

“I expect to play every Sunday,” Patterson said. “I’m trending in the right direction.”

Patterson thought he was ready to play against the Packers.

“I expected to play last Sunday,” Patterson said. “I wasn’t surprised. It’s a long season. (It didn’t make) sense (to go) out there the way Tyler and Bijan are playing. ... I don’t need to rush myself out there and mess up the flow that’ve got going on. Whenever they need me, I’m going to be out there.”

The Falcons would welcome Patterson’s return.

“Just having another weapon like C.P. would be great to have him on the field,” Allgeier said. “For sure, then, because C.P. is a highly versatile player. With him last year, and then having Bijan, is really a three-headed monster in the backfield. It should be good. We’re excited for him to be back on the field.”

Patterson believes he’ll fit right into the action.

“The Joker (doesn’t) worry,” Patterson said. “The Joker has no worries. I wouldn’t be here if I had any worries. ... I’m just excited for this season, like I am for every season. I’m just ready to get out there.”

Patterson thought his return to practice went well Friday.

“I’m very confident,” Patterson said. “I went out there (Friday), and I know y’all saw I missed (Thursday). But (Friday) I went out there, full practice. It felt good. Really not just trying to rush everything. I’m in Year 11. My body doesn’t heal like 11 years ago. So, just trying to be smart.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter

