Falcons complete second interview with Raheem Morris

He has been the Rams’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and helped them win Super Bowl LVI. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner and former head coach with ties to Falcons chief executive officer Rich McKay that go back to their time in Tampa Bay.

Before starting his end-of-year press conference Friday, Snead, who spent 11 years with the Falcons, took time to proclaim his support for Morris.

“He’s going to give any organization an edge just how collaborative he is,” Snead said to the Los Angeles writers. “It’s going to be an edge that most teams aren’t going to be able to compete with. I know this, he’ll be able to hire an unbelievable staff.

“Every coach who’s any good, who’s qualified, they’re going to want to work for Raheem. And I’m pretty sure there’ll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL’s going to text him and want to come play for him.”

Morris arguably was Quinn’s top assistant as he served in several roles, including assistant head coach/passing game coordinator (2015, 2017-18), assistant head coach/wide receivers (2016), assistant head coach/wide receivers/secondary (2019) and defensive coordinator.

He went 4-7 as the interim coach after Quinn was fired five games into the season.

Morris spent three seasons (2012-14) as defensive backs coach for Washington.

Morris, who played safety at Hofstra, started his career as a defensive intern for the New York Jets in 2001. He spent nine seasons (2002-05, 2007-11) with the Buccaneers, climbing his way up from defensive quality-control coach in 2002 to head coach (2009-11).

He was interviewed for the Falcons job in 2021 when Arthur Smith was named the coach.

Morris might have climbed the NFL coaching ranks too fast.

He was named head coach of the Bucs at age 32 in 2009. He won 10 games in 2010 and appeared to be on his way. After the Bucs were 4-12 in 2011, he was fired.

Morris has worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and Quinn.

He’s exchanged information with former Washington and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Morris also credited his time with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, former Washington coach Jay Gruden and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as main influencers.

Here is the current timeline of interviews — virtual and in-person — conducted by the Falcons in their search for a new head coach:

Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three straight 7-10 seasons, one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.

Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.

Jan. 23 -- Morris has in-person interview, his second with the team.

