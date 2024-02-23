Falcons complete performance, coaching staff

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons filled out their player-performance staff and added three more coaching staff members Thursday, the team announced.

Jacquies Smith, who played in the NFL for five seasons, was named the outside linebackers coach. D.J. Williams, son of Commanders executive Doug Williams, was named an offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, and Rob Dadona was hired as manager of coaching operations.

Smith appeared in 37 games (18 starts) for the Buccaneers, Lions and Raiders from 2014-18. He spent the 2023 on the staff of the Texas Longhorns as assistant edge coach. He joined Nevada’s staff in late December as defensive ends coach.