Atlanta Falcons

Falcons complete performance, coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith (56) gives chase during the second of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons filled out their player-performance staff and added three more coaching staff members Thursday, the team announced.

Jacquies Smith, who played in the NFL for five seasons, was named the outside linebackers coach. D.J. Williams, son of Commanders executive Doug Williams, was named an offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, and Rob Dadona was hired as manager of coaching operations.

Smith appeared in 37 games (18 starts) for the Buccaneers, Lions and Raiders from 2014-18. He spent the 2023 on the staff of the Texas Longhorns as assistant edge coach. He joined Nevada’s staff in late December as defensive ends coach.

Also, Shawn Flaherty was retained as an assistant offensive line coach and Patrick Kramer as an offensive assistant.

John Griffin was named director of player performance, Josh Nelson the director of performance science, Paul Constantine as the associate director of strength and conditioning and Erik Jernstrom as assistant director of strength and conditioning.

