Falcons complete interview with Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

He worked with Pro Football Focus from 2014-2016 before landing a job as an offensive assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. He was promoted to offensive passing game specialist in 2021. He was offensive passing game coordinator in 2022.

Slowik went with former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when he was named head coach of the Texans.

Slowik is the son of Bob Slowik, who is currently the linebackers coach for Calgary in the CFL. He has been defensive coordinator for the Bears, Browns, Packers and Broncos in the NFL and Montreal in the CFL.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who received a hearty endorsement from general manager Les Snead on Friday, and Bills interim offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, were interviewed on Saturday.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was set to interview with the Falcons, Chargers and Seahawks on Saturday. The Falcons did not announce an interview with Johnson, while the Chargers did. Johnson interviewed with the Panthers and Commanders on Friday.

The Falcons interviewed Bill Belichick for the second time Friday and scheduled a second interview with Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan coach is considered the front-runner for the Chargers opening.

The Falcons have completed interviews with the following coaches:

-- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

-- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

-- 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

-- Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

-- Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver

-- Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick (first and second interviews)

-- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

-- Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

-- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

--Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

--Bills interim offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Joe Brady

--Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The Falcons are also set to interview former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel.

