Falcons coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot to report directly to Arthur Blank

FLOWERY BRANCH — In a restructured Falcons front office, coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will report directly to owner Arthur M. Blank on all football matters.
Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay remains CEO of Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and continues to represent the team on league matters and the NFL’s Competition Committee. President Greg Beadles will continue to oversee all day-to-day business operations.
McKay will oversee the business operations of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the shared services functions that support the entire AMBSE portfolio.
McKay will add direct oversight of Atlanta United, with its CEO, Garth Lagerwey, reporting directly to him.
He’ll also join the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board as an associate director. AMBSE president Tim Zulawski and Falcons president Greg Beadles, as well as senior leaders of AMBSE’s shared services, will continue to report to him.
“It is hard to quantify the positive things Rich has done to impact our organization over the last 21 years, laying a strong foundation for our football team and getting Mercedes-Benz Stadium built and functioning as one of the best in the world, chief among them,” said Blank in a statement. “While he’ll no longer be involved in day-to-day football operations, Rich’s role will broaden in our organization, and I’ll continue to trust him with some of the most important work we’re engaged in across the Blank Family of Businesses.”
