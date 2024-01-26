Falcons coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot to report directly to Arthur Blank

FLOWERY BRANCH — In a restructured Falcons front office, coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will report directly to owner Arthur M. Blank on all football matters.

Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay remains CEO of Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and continues to represent the team on league matters and the NFL’s Competition Committee. President Greg Beadles will continue to oversee all day-to-day business operations.

McKay will oversee the business operations of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the shared services functions that support the entire AMBSE portfolio.