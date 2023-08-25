Falcons close out preseason with shutout loss to Steelers

The good news is, the Falcons’ lackluster 24-0 loss to the Steelers Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium doesn’t matter in the slightest.

Pittsburgh played its starters the first two drives, and against Falcons backups, the results were about what you’d expect (Atlanta falling into a quick 14-point deficit). The Steelers outgained the Falcons, 311 total yards to 199.

The Falcons catching the injury bug this past week (with wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge injuring his ankle and wide receiver Penny Hart out with a concussion) factored into their decision not to play starters Thursday, coach Arthur Smith said after the loss.

“There’s a lot of ways to look at it,” Smith said. “Those young guys, guys that are out there fighting for roster spots, you should want to play against guys that we know are going to be playing at a high level on Sunday. Every team’s different with where you’re at. You’ve gotta make decisions with what you think’s best to get yourself ready for Week 1 and evaluate, and just where we’re at and the way our schedule fell, after Monday, we had a couple guys nicked up.

“This wasn’t a regular-season game, so do you want to do a mash-up unit, which we considered, and ultimately it’s like ‘Hey, let’s make sure we’re as healthy as we can be and give these other guys an opportunity.’”

The exhibition schedule comes to a close for the Falcons, who beat the Dolphins 19-3 Aug. 11, and tied the Bengals 13-13 Aug. 18, the lone game starters played in, however briefly.

Attention now turns to who will make the 53-man roster (deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 29) and the practice squad, which will come out a day later. Then, of course, the season opener is vs. the Panthers on Sept. 10.

On those first two drives, Steelers starters made it look easy, with quarterback Kenny Pickett going 4-for-4 for 86 yards. The Steelers kicked off the game with an eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 35-yard catch by former Georgia receiver George Pickens to get Pittsburgh down to the 1-yard line.

Running back Najee Harris polished off that drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Steelers had a short field on the next possession after a three-and-out by the Falcons, responding with a quick three-play touchdown drive.

Taylor Heinicke played the first two series at quarterback (0-for-2, zero yards) before Logan Woodside took over, completing 24-of-31 passes for 196 yards.

“A bunch of fighters on the team, and obviously we didn’t get off to a good start and honestly, the whole game,” Heinicke said. “But guys kept fighting and we were flying around out there, so that’s pretty much what coach Art, he preaches guys that go out there and keep fighting. So it was pleasing to see that.”

Inside linebackers Andre Smith Jr. and Frank Ginda led the Falcons in tackles with eight each. Safety DeMarcco Hellams and Cornerback Breon Borders were next with six each.

Wide receiver Keilahn Harris led Atlanta in receiving with 71 yards on six receptions. Running back Carlos Washington Jr. led the team with 27 yards on 13 carries. As a team, the Falcons totaled just 40 rushing yards.