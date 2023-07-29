Falcons’ Clark Phillips III takes ‘victory lap’ after interception

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
27 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Rookie Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III made a nice interception of a Logan Woodside pass and celebrated a little too much Saturday.

“Certainly, he’s made some obvious splash plays that everybody has seen,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Saturday. “There are some of the things he needs to clean up.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Phillips, who was taken in the fourth round out of Utah, darted up the sidelines after his play.

“I want our guys to be passionate and celebrate their teammates, but at the same time he was supposed to still be in there,” Smith said. “So, as he took his victory lap, waving to the crowd and doing his pageant wave. I was like, ‘We need to go. Come on. Great play.’ He jumped it. The instincts that we saw at Utah ... celebrate your teammates and let’s get back. We’ve got something else to work on.”

Phillips has learned some other NFL lessons over the first four practices.

“He’s been pretty good in one-on-ones, today he got beat,” Smith said. “That’s what happens in the NFL when it’s good-on-good. But he came back out there and made plays. He’s fun to coach. I’m glad he’s here.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians5h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Small and deadly’: Law enforcement focus on machine-gun conversion devices
21h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
18h ago

Credit: AP

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder looked sharp passing Saturday
20m ago
Falcons star Michael Turner on Bijan Robinson: ‘Very dynamic running back’
36m ago
Falcons linebackers are ready to put the pads on
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top