Falcons’ Clark Phillips III takes ‘victory lap’ after interception

FLOWERY BRANCH — Rookie Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III made a nice interception of a Logan Woodside pass and celebrated a little too much Saturday.

“Certainly, he’s made some obvious splash plays that everybody has seen,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Saturday. “There are some of the things he needs to clean up.”

Phillips, who was taken in the fourth round out of Utah, darted up the sidelines after his play.

“I want our guys to be passionate and celebrate their teammates, but at the same time he was supposed to still be in there,” Smith said. “So, as he took his victory lap, waving to the crowd and doing his pageant wave. I was like, ‘We need to go. Come on. Great play.’ He jumped it. The instincts that we saw at Utah ... celebrate your teammates and let’s get back. We’ve got something else to work on.”

Phillips has learned some other NFL lessons over the first four practices.

“He’s been pretty good in one-on-ones, today he got beat,” Smith said. “That’s what happens in the NFL when it’s good-on-good. But he came back out there and made plays. He’s fun to coach. I’m glad he’s here.”

