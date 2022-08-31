Falcons claim offensive tackle Chuma Edoga

FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who played at McEachern High and USC, was claimed on waivers by the Falcons.
Edoga was drafted by the Jets in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2019 draft. He has played in 24 NFL games and made 12 starts.
The Falcons kept three tackles Tuesday in their initial cutdown to 53 players. Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary worked with the first team, and Germain Ifedi worked with the second team.
Edoga is 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds. He was a member of the AJC Super 11 in 2014.
