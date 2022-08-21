ajc logo
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom: ‘Our job is to finish in the pocket’

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons offensive lineman shares his thoughts on Saturday's practice with the Jets.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here’s what Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom had to say to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the joint practice with the Jets on Saturday:

On the practices: “Really productive to come out here and get some work. It was different looks that you haven’t seen. You get more reps of different combinations in highly competitive, high-leverage situations.”

On the line coming together: “It’s getting there. We are just gearing up for the season. Just as many reps that you can bank. We are just getting a feel for each other.”

On the rushing attack: “It’s Year 2 in the system, the second year of feeling what the coaches want from us and knowing that now as players. We have all of those reps banked. Now we’re able to hit the ground running this year. It’s just going to continue to get better, and we’ll continue to work with each other on that.”

On pass protection: “That’s always a priority for us. We always want to keep (quarterback) Marcus (Mariota) safe and really everybody at quarterback. Our job is to finish in the pocket and keep those guys upright so that they can make their plays.”

About the Author

