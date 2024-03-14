Falcons’ Charlie Woerner returns home as NFL tight end

“It was really cool to be honored that way by the AJC,” Woerner said. “Going into my senior year of high school. That was my first weird photo-shoot deal. That was a lot of fun back then.”

After going to play at Georgia, Woerner was drafted in the sixth round (190th) overall in 2020 by San Francisco. He played in 65 games and made seven starts for the 49ers and played in nine playoff games (starting one).

He is the nephew of College Football Hall of Fame defensive back Scott Woerner, who helped the Bulldogs win a national title in 1980 and was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 1981.

“Yeah, he likes to talk about the good ol’ days,” Charlie Woerner said of Uncle Scott. “He played for the Falcons. We don’t talk a lot of football, but he does like to talk about good old days, especially at Georgia when they won the national championship back then. Scott’s a good one. He definitely has had an impact on my career.”

Woerner’s final season at Georgia was 2019, and he was part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history at the time. Woerner has crafted a niche in the league as a run-blocking tight end. In his career, he has only 15 targets and 11 catches.

“Over half of the battle is just wanting to do it,” Woerner said. “I think a lot of guys don’t want to do it. You know, so if you got the want to, you’re kind of getting half the battle out (of the way) and then after that, it’s just a lot of experience, technique and just being gritty.”

Woerner learn his trade while watching 49ers tight end George Kittle, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

“I learned what it means to be an NFL tight end, first and foremost,” Woerner said. “He taught me what it meant to be, you know, as a young kid coming into the league, how to find my way. To be consistent and so hard working. Show up day in and day out.”

The 49ers have been to the past three NFC title games, losing the most recent Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

“It ain’t easy to help (a team) make it to the playoffs consistently,” Woerner said. “Just to watch (Kittle) and his work ethic. I spent one offseason with him in Nashville, too.”

Woerner can pass his lessons along to Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

“So, I just learned so much from George,” Woerner said. “I attribute so much to him and so much of who I am as a player stems from him. I’m just going to continue to bring that here to the Falcons. So yeah, I hope I rub off on a lot of my teammates. Just excited to get to work with a lot of my (new) teammates.”

Woerner is used to working in Kyle Shanahan’s version of the West Coast offense. The Falcons will employ more of the Sean McVay version, which uses three-wide receiver sets, more double tight ends and less of a fullback.

“So, I’m hoping to be able to help out and a lot of the 12 personnel alongside Kyle Pitts out there,” Woerner said.

Woerner signed his contract first and met quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“He seems like a great man, a great man of faith,” Woerner said. “So, super excited to get to know him more.”

Woerner believes the Falcons, who have posted six consecutive losing seasons, have a chance to make it to the playoffs. The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since after the 2017 season.

“This roster seems so ready to just take off,” Woerner said. “You got a new head coach. New staff. A bunch of people out here new, but I think a lot of the team is the same. I think the team is just so ready to take off. It’s not a full rebuild as you think with the new coach. It seems like a refresh.”

As a bonus, Woerner, who lives in Athens in the offseason, will get to see more of family and have them at the games.

“I can go hang out with someone in the afternoon that I haven’t been able to the last four years,” Woerner said. “Yeah, I’m excited to get to hunting and fishing some more.”

