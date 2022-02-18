Falcons’ Charles London to interview for Rams’ offensive coordinator spot

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, who interviewed for the Dolphins’ open offensive coordinator position, is set to interview for the vacant Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator position, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.
Former Falcons assistant Mike McDaniel recently was named the Dolphins’ head coach, and London had what was described as “a great interview” for the position. He was set to return to the Falcons before getting the news of the Rams interview.
Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was introduced as the Vikings’ new head coach Thursday.
London, who played at Dunwoody High and Duke, has been with the Falcons for one season. London and Falcons coach Arthur Smith were quality-control coaches for the Tennessee Titans in 2011, and London worked under current Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, the receivers’ coach on Mike Munchak’s first-year staff. One of London’s duties was helping draw plays for the playbook used by the new head coach.
London later coached running backs under Bill O’Brien at Penn State and with the Houston Texans and spent three seasons coaching running backs for the Chicago Bears (2018-20) before joining Smith’s staff in 2021 as quarterbacks coach, a position widely regarded as the first step in possibly landing an offensive coordinator position.
Last summer, London attended the virtual version of the third annual NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit, spearheaded by former NFL quarterbacks Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris. The event is to help minority coaches advance their careers on offense en route to leading a team of their own.
