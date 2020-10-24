Falcons call up Robinson, Edwards to game-day roster

Defensive end Austin Edwards and linebacker Edmond Robinson were promoted by the Falcons on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for the game against Detroit.
The Falcons (1-5) are set to face the Detroit Lions (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Edwards, who had a strong training camp, signed as an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State. He had 84 tackles (26 solo) and four sacks in 30 games for the Bulldogs and was named the 2019 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.
He’s been on the practice squad for six weeks.
Robinson has one tackle, one quarterback hit and two special-teams tackles in three games this season. He been used twice as a COVID-19 replacement and once as a regular practice-squad promotion.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
