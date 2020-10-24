Falcons call up Robinson, Edwards to game-day roster

The Falcons (1-5) are set to face the Detroit Lions (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Edwards, who had a strong training camp, signed as an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State. He had 84 tackles (26 solo) and four sacks in 30 games for the Bulldogs and was named the 2019 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.