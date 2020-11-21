Falcons call up Kurt Benkert as third quarterback

It’s the first time this season that Benkert has been called up to the active roster for a game, but the Falcons have used one of their practice-squad protections for him eight times this season. He was not protected this week as the Falcons elected to protect tight end Jared Pinkney.

Benkert, who played at East Carolina and Virginia, has been with the Falcons since signing as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 draft.