Falcons’ Bud Dupree back after overnight illness

Atlanta Falcons
41 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Friday after missing a day because of an illness.

“I just had a bug,” Dupree told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “I don’t know where it came from. Overnight, caught me in the middle of the night. I had to get up and hydrate. (Coach Arthur Smith) just didn’t want me out there dehydrated. It was a great opportunity to (get) hydrated and be ready for today.”

Dupree, who started the first two games, is expecting a tough match Sunday with the Lions.

“The team is tough,” Dupree said. “They are on a roll. They are going to fight all game. They’ve got a lot of good playmakers on (offense). We’re going to have to be prepared for everything.”

Dupree singled out Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs as their top weapons.

“Even without (running back David) Montgomery (thigh), they are able to have a lot of explosive plays,” Dupree said. “Their line is a very tough offensive line. They have been playing pretty good, so we’re going to have a challenge to go out here and showcase what we can do against them.”

