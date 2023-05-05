Falcons bringing in four XFL players for tryouts

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are bringing in four players from the XFL for tryouts during their rookie minicamp, which is set for next weekend. (The dates have not been announced.)
Defensive tackle Kevin Atkins, safety Lukas Denis, tight end Cam Sutton and offensive tackle Barry Wesley were invited, according to the XFL.
The Falcons drafted six rookies and signed six undrafted rookies.
“We were in on other guys,” Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said Wednesday on a virtual call. “Might have been in on 10-12, and you end up with six, but I think part of it, too, is our pro staff does a tremendous job – with all of these leagues that are out there now – the XFL is out there, and they’ve got some younger players in there.
“You’re going to see us dabble in that a little bit.”
Last year, the Falcons signed Dee Alford out of the Canadian Football League.
“With Dee, for example, way before the draft, but we signed him because you’re thinking about the draft and post-draft free agency,” Smith said. “In our mind, there’s not a better player post-draft than Dee. So, you kind of look at that. You put that into the pod of undrafted free agents. That’s kind of how we look at it.”
Atkins, 23, is 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds. He played at Fresno State and was with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.
Denis, 26, is a 5-11 and 180 pounds. He played at Boston College and was also with the Battlehawks.
Sutton, 26, is 6-4 and 229 pounds. He played at Fresno State and was with the Las Vegas Vipers.
Wesley, 23, is 6-6 and 312 pounds. He played at Colorado State and was with the Seattle Sea Dragons.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author