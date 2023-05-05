Falcons bringing in four XFL players for tryouts

Last year, the Falcons signed Dee Alford out of the Canadian Football League.

“With Dee, for example, way before the draft, but we signed him because you’re thinking about the draft and post-draft free agency,” Smith said. “In our mind, there’s not a better player post-draft than Dee. So, you kind of look at that. You put that into the pod of undrafted free agents. That’s kind of how we look at it.”

Atkins, 23, is 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds. He played at Fresno State and was with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

Denis, 26, is a 5-11 and 180 pounds. He played at Boston College and was also with the Battlehawks.

Sutton, 26, is 6-4 and 229 pounds. He played at Fresno State and was with the Las Vegas Vipers.

Wesley, 23, is 6-6 and 312 pounds. He played at Colorado State and was with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The Bow Tie Chronicles