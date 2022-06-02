ajc logo
Falcons bring back red helmets to pair with throwback uniforms

The Falcons are bringing back red helmets, worn from 1966-69, as part of their throwback uniforms. The will be worn against the 49ers in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The Falcons’ red helmets are making a comeback.

It’s all thanks to a change to NFL uniform policy.

The Falcons will re-introduce red helmets to be paired with the team’s 1966 throwback uniforms during the upcoming season. It will debut in a matchup of two throwback NFC West rivals when they meet the 49ers on Oct. 16 in Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Paying homage to the club’s inaugural squad, the red helmet features a grey facemask with a throwback black Falcon crest logo trimmed in white and a black stripe down the middle of the helmet trimmed in white and gold. The helmet’s color scheme was designed to represent rival schools Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Falcons wore the version of the helmet from 1966-69 before removing the gold trim for the 1970 season.

The iconic red helmet will be paired with the team’s throwback uniforms which feature black jerseys with white numbers, red trim, and a white-trimmed Falcon crest on the sleeves. The uniform combination is completed with white pants featuring a red stripe bordered by two black stripes and white and black socks with red and black striping.

The Falcons introduced the uniform combination in 2009 to honor the club’s inaugural team. They wore the uniform twice per year until 2013 when NFL rules prohibited teams from wearing more than one helmet. In 2016, Atlanta brought back its throwback uniforms, pairing the black jerseys with black helmets that featured a throwback logo. Last season, the NFL informed teams that they would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. Per the NFL, the revised policy allows teams to wear a second, alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

