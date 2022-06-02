Falcons bring back red helmets to pair with throwback uniforms

Paying homage to the club’s inaugural squad, the red helmet features a grey facemask with a throwback black Falcon crest logo trimmed in white and a black stripe down the middle of the helmet trimmed in white and gold. The helmet’s color scheme was designed to represent rival schools Georgia Tech and Georgia. The Falcons wore the version of the helmet from 1966-69 before removing the gold trim for the 1970 season.

The iconic red helmet will be paired with the team’s throwback uniforms which feature black jerseys with white numbers, red trim, and a white-trimmed Falcon crest on the sleeves. The uniform combination is completed with white pants featuring a red stripe bordered by two black stripes and white and black socks with red and black striping.