Falcons’ Breon Borders suspended for violating NFL substance-abuse policy

Falcons cornerback Breon Borders was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, a person familiar with situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons signed Borders, 27, on Monday. A Duke product, Borders has played for the Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Bills, Commanders and Bears. He played in only one game last season with Chicago. Borders has appeared in 32 games, making six starts, in his career. The Falcons signed him to compete for a role on the lower end of the depth chart.

Coach Arthur Smith, who was the Titans offensive coordinator when Borders was with Tennessee in 2020, was asked about the signing Wednesday.

“Excited to have Breon to come in here and compete, so we’ll see what it looks like going forward,” Smith said. “It’s an opportunity for Breon.”

ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report Borders’ suspension.