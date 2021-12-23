Falcons bracing for Detroit’s rushing attack

Pees believes the Lions’ record is deceiving and noted that they are 1-6 in one-score games and lost one game on a 66-yard field goal by Baltimore’s Justin Tucker.

“The record means nothing to us,” Pees said. “They are a good running football team.”

Since the 43-3 blowout in Dallas on Nov. 14, the Falcons defense had been playing solid and respectable football.

“We just did some things that were uncharacteristic,” Pees said. “Nothing we’d done in practice. I asked the players, and no one really had an explanation. I wasn’t just one group. It was everybody.”

The defensive players had some tough video-review sessions this week.

“We made some (adjustments) that we never make,” Pees said. “There was even (an adjustment) to be made. So, I just think guys were pressing a little bit (and) trying to do too much. That’s what happens when you think too much and you just don’t follow what you need to do.”

Pees didn’t like the big plays that were allowed Sunday, especially a screen to tight end George Kittle that went for 25 yards and a deep pass down the middle to Kittle that went for 28 yards. In all, the Falcons’ defense gave up five plays of 21 yards or more against the 49ers.

“We missed tackles,” Pees said. “We just really did some uncharacteristic things. One the things that we’d taken a lot of pride in is not giving up many very big plays. We did in that first half. Everybody kind of gets in a panic mode. We did some things in the red area that were just, I didn’t understand them, and they really didn’t have an explanation for them.”

The Falcons believe they can put the defense back together.

“I think we’ve got to get back on track,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “Get back to stopping the run. Limiting the big plays. I think making tackles, across the board, is definitely big.”

The Lions could get Swift, their leading rusher, back from a shoulder injury he suffered against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. He missed the past three games.

In addition to Swift and Reynolds, the Lions have Jamaal Williams, who’s back from a stint on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

“They are running the ball really well,” Jarrett said. “It’s a physical unit up front. Their running backs are hitting the hole hard and playing with a lot of pride right now. We definitely have to be ready to play them.”

After stopping the run, the Falcons want to mount a pass rush. They didn’t get a sack and only had three quarterback hits against the 49ers. The Falcons rank last in the league with 16 sacks.

“Yeah, that’s something that’s definitely been dry,” outside linebacker Steven Means said. “It’s been dry for us. We are just trying to figure out how to do that within the scheme and not getting behind the quarterback.”

Means, who doesn’t have sack this season, spent some time after practices working on his pass rush.

“We are trying to work the lanes, just trying to collapse the pocket almost in a sense,” Means said. “It’s just tough right now for us. Once that door gets open, hopefully, the floodgates will just rain for us. ... Just trying to not really reach outside of our elements, but still try to scratch and claw to get there.”

Rookie outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, has a sack and two quarterback hits.

“Still working with my hands and trying to shed off blocks,” Ogundeju said. “I think in the past, you can always work on your pass rush. I think just for me, I feel like I’m using my hands a lot better. I’m really getting up the field on the pass rush. I can get better with that. Those things you are trying to get better on the field, for me, it’s continuing to learn and continue to get better at those things.”

