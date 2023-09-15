Falcons’ Bijan Robinson ready to stick to the plan

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson managed the emotional roller-coaster ride Sunday in his NFL debut and is ready for more action.

“It was awesome,” said Robinson, who played a key role in the 24-10 win over the Panthers. “It was such a blessing to be out there and play a full game because I haven’t played a full game like that since November … (and) really show what I could do. Really show what we’ve all been working on.”

Robinson scored on an 11-yard reception, in which he made three Panthers players miss. He rushed 10 times for 56 yards and caught six passes for 27 yards.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“I feel like I was comfortable out there,” Robinson said. “Now, that I’ve got the full game under my belt, I want to get to another one. I had so much fun. I can’t wait for the Packers’ game (1 p.m. Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium).”

Robinson was comfortable with his role in the offense.

“I feel great about it,” Robinson said. “They’ve got a plan for me, and I’ve got to follow that plan the right way. What coach (Arthur) Smith, (running backs) coach (Michael) Pitre and Rags (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone) have for me, whatever they have me do, wherever they line me up, I’m going to give 100% and try to do my best to use the gifts that I’ve been given by God. Just have fun out there.”

As anticipated, Robinson was moved around the offense and played some at slot receiver.

“I know I line up in a lot of spots, and wherever I’m at, I have to (give) 100% for my teammates so they can count on me to do something great with the ball,” Robinson said.

Robinson is expecting the Falcons to ask him to do more as he gets comfortable.

“We do a lot of different things,” Robinson said. “Not just me, but everybody in this offense. How they want to use skill players. They use us to create mismatches and create matchups in space. They want to do everything as much as possible to get us in space.”

Robinson hasn’t noticed any major differences from playing in the college ranks.

“I think the biggest difference was just playing a lot of different positions,” Robinson said. “Just kind of getting myself in supreme shape because in college it was just running back. I would play receiver here and there.

“But now I’m doing a lot of different things to create for other players and trying to create for (quarterback) Desmond (Ridder) to find the open look. That’s probably the only change that I have from college to the NFL.”

Ragone has been impressed with how the rookie has handled things.

“He’s starting to understand and is grasping the aspects of being a professional,” Ragone said. “Again, there is natural ability that you see on field. Again, you saw it in the game. There is also the mental part that he is growing each day with.”

Pitre believes the workload for Robinson and fellow running back Tyler Allgeier will vary from week to week. Also, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson could return this week.

“We are trying to utilized their skill sets and put some stress on the defense,” Pitre said. “I don’t know if you would say specifically this how we completely envision using them. It’s kind of how the flow of the game is going. What are they giving us? What can we get to? I think week to week it’s going to be different.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta flooding and storm damage5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA announces grant to deal with years-long backlog of sexual assault kits
1h ago

Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae
3h ago

Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae
3h ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ injury report: Troy Andersen out for Packers game
57m ago
Falcons’ Jessie Bates makes instant impact on field, in locker room
1h ago
Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews on improving the pass protection
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
9h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
22h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top