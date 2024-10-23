Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson loses a friendly wager with Charlie Woerner

With Texas loss to Georgia, Robinson had to wear Georgia T-shirt around team facility
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) walks off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who played at Texas, lost a friendly wager with tight end Charlie Woerner, who played at Georgia.

Robinson showed up to his media session wearing a Georgia T-shirt on Wednesday.

“This is a one-day thing,” Robinson said. “This shirt really is not cool. People were like ‘it looks good on you.’ I’m like, ‘no, it doesn’t.’ This is not a cool shirt.”

Georgia defeated Texas 30-15 on Saturday in a big SEC matchup.

“Yeah, that Texas loss definitely hurt,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of text messages. All of the players were like, ‘how do you feel?’ Our security guard gave me a hug. I was like dude, I’m good. It was definitely a hard weekend for me.”

With the expanded College Football Playoff this season, there could be a rematch down the road.

“College has changed now,” Robinson said. “You probably could lose two or three games now and still make the playoffs. That’s very different. Texas is definitely making the playoffs. That’s a no-brainer. But I think you get a little bit more leeway in college football now, which is pretty cool.”

