Falcons’ Bijan Robinson loses a friendly wager with Charlie Woerner

Georgia defeated Texas 30-15 on Saturday in a big SEC matchup.

“Yeah, that Texas loss definitely hurt,” Robinson said. “I got a lot of text messages. All of the players were like, ‘how do you feel?’ Our security guard gave me a hug. I was like dude, I’m good. It was definitely a hard weekend for me.”

With the expanded College Football Playoff this season, there could be a rematch down the road.

“College has changed now,” Robinson said. “You probably could lose two or three games now and still make the playoffs. That’s very different. Texas is definitely making the playoffs. That’s a no-brainer. But I think you get a little bit more leeway in college football now, which is pretty cool.”