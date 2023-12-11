Falcons battling a slew of injuries on offensive, defensive lines

-Right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee)

-Center Drew Dalman (right ankle)

-Defensive tackle David Onyemata (left ankle)

-Inside linebacker Nate Landman (left knee)

-Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle)

Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom (right ankle) missed a series in the game.

“Guys were stepping up and taking on different roles,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Moved guys around, it affects your special teams. Certainly, the middle part of our defense and the offensive line. I thought Ryan Neuzil did a heck of a job, stepping in and getting his first start. He had great command. I thought he played really well.”

Tyler Vrabel stepped in for Matthews at left tackle in his NFL debut. The former Boston College tackle was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

“Tyler Vrabel coming in, seeing his first action,” Smith said. “Storm (Norton) continues to play well for us in that (backup right tackle) role. Kyle Hinton came in for a series (for Lindstrom at right guard).”

The Falcons have been relatively healthy for most the season. However, they have taken on a rash of injuries of late as they are 6-7 with four games to play.

“That’s the way it goes,” Smith said. “Everybody is dealing with something. That’s our job as pros to find solutions.”

Street’s injury was the most serious coming out of the game, which could lead to him missing the rest of the season.

“We have to get another opinion,” Smith said. “It’s a pec (pectoral muscle), when you are looking at that, I don’t want to speak too soon, it’s maybe not as bad as we thought. We’ll just have to see. I’m obviously concerned about that.”

With Dalman and McGary already out, the line took on major hits when Matthews and Lindstrom were injured in the game in the first half. The offensive line in the second quarter had four reserves on the field in Vrabel, Neuzil, Kyle Hinton and Norton.

“The rest of those guys Chris, Jake, they’ll have a real chance to play this week,” Smith said. “We’ll see how it goes. Landman, as the week goes, David Onyemata, all of those guys. It’s going to be throughout the week.”

Dalman, who was listed as questionable, tried to play against the Bucs. Okudah was replaced by Clark Phillips.

“The plan was just to workout Drew pregame and see how he was feeling, if he was good, he would have played,” Neuzil said. “It’s always part of the job that you have to be ready to play, whenever. Just having that mindset, be ready to go whether if he was playing or not.”

When Street went down, defensive tackle Travis Bell, who played at Kennesaw State, saw his first NFL action. He played 17 of 68 defensive snaps (25%). He finished with a tackle.

“It was good,” Bell said. “I was nervous at first, but after that first snap I kind of settled down, went out there and played football.”

The Falcons plucked Bell off the Bears’ practice squad on Oct. 31.

“It was a great experience,” Bell said. “It was something that I needed. The game kind of started slowing down with the more reps that I got. It started to slow down for me.”

He has been inactive for four games, but with Onyemata out and Street injured in the game, Bell’s number was called.

“Just adjusting to the scheme,” Bell said. “How I’m playing blocks and stuff like that on defense. In Chicago, it was different. It was more vertical. Now, I’m more flat. Read and react type.”

The Falcons were pleased with the play of the backups, but are hoping some of their players can make it back to play against the Panthers.

“We’ve got to have guys step up,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “That’s a big one. Hopefully, we’ll get some guys back, too. We have a lot of talent on this team. We have a lot of guys who can get the job done. Hopefully, we get a couple guys back this week.”

If Onyemata doesn’t make it back, Bell could see more action.

“Let’s get the guys who are going to be up ready,” Campbell said. “Let’s go out there and play good football.”

