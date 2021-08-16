Falcons, Atlanta United will require COVID vaccinations for employees

Full-time and regular part-time employees will have to show proof of vaccination as a condition of employment unless exempted for medical or religious reasons, the company said. New hires will be required to show proof of vaccination during the hiring process.

The policy doesn’t cover Falcons and Atlanta United players, who instead fall under NFL and MLS guidelines that strongly encourage and incentivize players to be vaccinated but don’t mandate it. AMB Sports & Entertainment, the teams’ parent company, said Monday that Atlanta United has a 100% vaccination rate among players. The rate among Falcons players wasn’t disclosed by the company, but the AJC previously reported it was more than 90% entering training camp.