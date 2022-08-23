Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’

On the first-team offense: “I think those guys will continue to work. We got a big day Wednesday. It’s about our progress. We’re not gonna live and die with it day-to-day narratives. I’ve said that many times and it’s about our progress, and I think they’re coming along. And we know we got a lot of work to do before we kick off (the) first (week against) New Orleans.”

Explore Rookie QB Ridder getting tough coaching

On the penalty on the 1-yard line: “I’ll keep that behind closed doors, but there’s an expectation. Don’t shoot yourself in the foot down there. It’s pretty good way to put it.”

On the play of Tyler Allgeier: “It’s really easy. We let those guys compete. (Qadree Ollison) got some early carries. Tyler got some early carries. We got a good competition going there. That was really what I thought.”

On what he liked most about the performance: “I thought early on, I mean the guys were ready to go. That was encouraging. I thought we had a productive week up here. What’s frustrating with some of the stuff that happened in the second half. That’s why I apologize to you guys who had to watch some of that. But we’ll get better. You find out a lot about young guys. I mean, some of the guys you know you live with the first-time mistakes. It’s when you if you got people that repeat the same ones over and over. That’s tough. It can be frustrating. So, we’ll get it cleaned up….Our guys effort was there. But there’s things certainly there’s young guys will learn from.”

On the joint practices and the game: “We came up here, like I said, they have a different scheme. We got to go against a different kind of front. They’re jetting up the field and I thought our guys for the most part held up pretty well and pass protection.”

On the goal being improving for rest of the rest: “Absolutely. Excited to have Jacksonville in there. You know, I think the world of Doug Pederson and his staff. We will get good work and I’m excited to get back to Atlanta.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles