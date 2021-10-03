ajc logo
X

Falcons Arthur Smith on the 34-30 loss to Washington

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith comments on issues that need to be addressed following last-minute loss to Washington at home.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top