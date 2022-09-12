Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts only had two catches in the Falcons’ season opener against the Saints, but ‘had a huge impact on the game’ according to head coach Arthur Smith.
The Falcons rushed 38 times in the 27-26 loss to New Orleans and Pitts’ efforts helped the team finish with 201 yards on the ground.
“He effects the game,” Smith said of Pitts. “I think the one thing that was very encouraging, I think Kyle, its not just lip service in one of these (exhibition) season stories, he blocked really well yesterday.”
Pitts and rookie Drake London each had a team-high seven targets at receiver as the team finished with 215 yards through the air.
“We are certainly going to target Kyle but we also have other good players,” Smith said. “If you want to take him away…..I’m very encouraged by what I saw by Drake. I thought he made some good plays and (KhaDarel) Hodge. We’ll look to continue to improve and get everybody involved in the offense. Kyle had a huge impact on the game.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author