BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts only had two catches in the Falcons’ season opener against the Saints, but ‘had a huge impact on the game’ according to head coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons rushed 38 times in the 27-26 loss to New Orleans and Pitts’ efforts helped the team finish with 201 yards on the ground.

“He effects the game,” Smith said of Pitts. “I think the one thing that was very encouraging, I think Kyle, its not just lip service in one of these (exhibition) season stories, he blocked really well yesterday.”

Pitts and rookie Drake London each had a team-high seven targets at receiver as the team finished with 215 yards through the air.

“We are certainly going to target Kyle but we also have other good players,” Smith said. “If you want to take him away…..I’m very encouraged by what I saw by Drake. I thought he made some good plays and (KhaDarel) Hodge. We’ll look to continue to improve and get everybody involved in the offense. Kyle had a huge impact on the game.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

ajc.com

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

