Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: ‘I don’t worry about players that I never coached’

“As for any player, you got to have contingency plans,” Smith said. “Where your depth chart is at. Who’s you swing tackle? So, you’re constantly looking at the roster and you have a plan of what you think it will look like, but like all of us know … there’s a 100 percent injury (rate) in the NFL and you’ve got to be able to adapt.”

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith addresses the continuing process of getting players situated with the playbook at the start of mandatory minicamp.

With Jones off to the Titans, the Falcons are set to elevate Calvin Ridley to the No. 1 spot. The Falcons also drafted tight end Kyle Pitts fourth overall in the NFL draft.

“We are constantly evaluating the personnel groupings that we’ve got out there,” Smith said. “There should be good competition and really great opportunities for every guy out there on this roster.”

Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator before landing the Falcons’ job. He was asked if he felt the offense can be productive without Jones.

“My concern is the guys that we (have) on this roster,” Smith said. “I’ve dealt with a lot situations, week to week and my experience in Tennessee, it doesn’t matter. We are going to roll the ball out there. We’re going to kick off. There is going to be a game to play and objective is going to be to go win. No different than when we were dealing with the COVID-19 issue against Buffalo, we had four wideouts out for that game.

“My job as the coach is to get us prepared to play. We’ll do whatever we have to do to win that game. That’s kind of how I look at it, and I don’t worry about players that I never coached.”

Smith would not say when the Falcons started to plan for not having Jones, who requested a trade in March.

“For any player on our roster, whether you are looking at the quarterback position, backup quarterback, tackle, who’s your swing tackle,” Smith said. “Guard? Who’s going to be in there at center? We really looked at the entire roster.”

