Falcons’ Arthur Smith on facing the Titans in his debut

Explore 5 things to watch when Falcons play Titans

The Titans are defending AFC South champions and were eliminated in the wildcard round of the playoffs in 2020 after reaching the AFC championship game after the 2019 season.

With the addition of Julio Jones, the Titans are considered challengers to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. Even though most of the key veterans, including Jones, are not expected to play, this should be a good test for the re-tooling Falcons.