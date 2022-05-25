BreakingNews
Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia’s 7th District primary
Falcons’ Arthur Blank pleased with recent draft haul

Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks about the NFL’s diversity efforts.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, a member of the league’s diversity committee, felt the head coach and front office acceleration program was a success.

“It was a productive day,” Blank said at the conclusion of the spring league meetings at a hotel in Buckhead on Tuesday. “I shared my comments about the acceleration program, which was excellent. I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. It’s a tangible step.”

The Falcons have started organized team activities and have their mandatory minicamp set for June 12-14.

Blank was pleased with the team’s recent draft.

“As an owner, you always feel good about the draft,” Blank said. “I would say, quite honestly this year, as a fan and as somebody who follows the business of the NFL closely, particularly the Atlanta Falcons, I think that (general manager) Terry (Fontenot), his staff and coach (Arthur) Smith and his staff, I think just did a great job.”

The Falcons’ exhibition season schedule is set with rookies set to report for training camp on July 19. The veterans will report later.

“I’m looking forward to training camp,” Blank said. “I’m looking forward to the season, pretty anxiously. In a positive anxious way.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

