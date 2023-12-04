Falcons’ Arnold Ebiketie: ‘We have the potential to be one of the best units in the National Football League’

On the pass rush: “Another thing that I really enjoy is that we had four guys down on passing downs. We were getting more (defensive) linemen on the field which I think is beneficial, too. But we are good enough to have a variety and different ways to do things. That’s something that we asked for and coach (Ryan Nielsen) gave it to us. But there were a couple of times where we had to go three linemen down because of the situation. That’s football. That’s something that’s fun to be a part of.”

On Arnold Ebiketie’s play: “I teased him a lot and I have to rid him a lot, because he’s so gifted. He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be. But he definitely has the knack for making big plays in big moments. I feel like when his best is required, that’s when he’s at his best. He has to figure out how to be that guy all the time and he will as he gets older. It’s great to see that in the biggest moments, he’s at his best.”

ARNOLD EBIKETIE, outside linebacker

On his sack: “It felt good. Every time that you get to go out there and do your job it always feels good.”

On providing more pressure: “It all comes down to just getting comfortable within the defense. Just every time that you go out there especially at crunch time, you know what time it is. It’s time to go out there and rush the passer. Work your best moves.”

On not giving up touchdown for second game in a row: “It was huge. We know that is the type of defense that we are capable of being. We know just the goal is to be more consistent. Trying to do those things more consistently moving forward. Just being us when it comes down to it.”

On if the defense can keep getting better: “We still have a lot of room to get better in terms of what we can be as a unit defensively. We have the potential to be one of the best units in the National Football League. The thing is that it really comes down to the details.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

BUD DUPREE, outside linebacker

On the atmosphere, conditions: “Embrace the weather. Embrace the elements. Embrace the fans.”

On getting his sacks: “Missing those sacks in crucial moments like I have been doing the last few weeks, not being able to finish. It makes your stomach (hurt). Fourth quarter against the Vikings, we could have won the game on that one. Last week, against the Saints, I missed that one. Never giving up. You know it’s working, just come out the next week and continue to rush the passer.”

On Arnold Ebiketie: “That just who he is. He’s a blur. He’s one of those guys who is quick and agile. He’s going to be …there is big upside for him coming on. A young guy, who has a whole lot of growing and a whole lot of upside. I’m excited to see the future for him and what it holds for the long run. This is only his second year. It’s going to be a long haul for him.”

On not allowed a TD for second game in row: “It means a lot. Hats off to Ryan. He’s dialing it up. Making sure that we are in the right situations, right places at the right time. We just have to make the plays. He’s always doing the best he can. It’s awesome for him.”

On the switch to Trevor Siemian: “They just needed a new spark and they thought he was going to give it to them. Trevor has been in the league for a while. He can make plays and he did do stuff. He did make a couple of plays. We made more on our side. We have to continue to work hard on that. I’m glad we put a cap on it when we could.”

KYLE PITTS, tight end

On his game: “Just being in the right place at the right time and then the ball finding me.”

On getting more targets: “When the ball comes my way, make the most of it.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles