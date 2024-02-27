Atlanta Falcons

Team to gain $6.5 million in salary-cap space with the move
Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith (81) scores a 60-yard pass touchdown Falcons quarterback during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons are releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, who had a year left on his contract and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards last season, according to the team.

Smith caught 50 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Falcons sent a seventh-round pick (245th overall) to get Smith from the Patriots in March. He originally was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Before last season, he had his best season in the NFL in 2020 when Arthur Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

The Falcons pick $6.5 million in salary-cap space by cutting Smith and now will have $41.6 million, according to Spotrac.

